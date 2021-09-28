TELFORD - Mr. John R. White, age 82, Telford, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Logoff, South Carolina.
Mr. White was born in New Brighton, PA and the son of the late James J. & Dorothy (Mansfield) White. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn L. White, brother, Richard White and sister-in-law, Connie White.
He was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Greenville, TN
Mr. White was a United State Army Veteran.
He was very active in the Scouting community and Community Ruritan in his young adult life. Mr. White was also a member of the Jonesborough Senior Center.
Survivors include his children, Michael White, Mary White & Rhonda Morrison; grandchildren Denine (White) Mixon, James T. Morrison & wife Taylor, and Jason T. Morrison.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 am, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 12, Noon, at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN with Father Joseph Kuzhupil officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jason Morrison, Chris Lang, James Morrison, Brandon Burmeister, Tyrone Addison, Scott Johnson.
Condolences may be sent to the White family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821