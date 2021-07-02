Mr. John Lewis Simpson, Sr. passed peacefully on June 24, 2021. He lived 89 good years. During that time, he delighted his family with love and support. He cheered his friends with humor and calm. He braved many adventures and survived many a close call. He spoke low, slow, and to the point. He dressed well and walked with distinction. This man is sorely missed.
Mr. Simpson was preceded in death by his father Rex Simpson, mother Mary Magdalene, wife Wynonia Simpson, brothers Sammy and Ralph, sisters Judy Turner, Betty Simpson, and Elizabeth Simpson, and his daughter Izenia Bennah. Mr. Simpson is survived by his son John, daughter in law Melissa, son in law Handerson, and grandchildren Nonie, Kobelah, and Sierra. Many good friends will also raise a glass to his fond memory.
The family is having a private memorial service.
