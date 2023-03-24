JOHNSON CITY - Mr. John Lee Kalogeros, 71, of Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the Johnson City Medical Center.

John was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Jim and Alexandria Economou Kalogeros. John was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Kalogeros Webb.

