JOHNSON CITY - Mr. John Lee Kalogeros, 71, of Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
John was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Jim and Alexandria Economou Kalogeros. John was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Kalogeros Webb.
Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Betty Dupkoski Kalogeros; one son, James Kalogeros; one daughter, Alexandra Kalogeros; one brother, Gary Kalogeros and his wife Nia; one sister, Maria Ray and her husband David; one sister in-law, Jackie Spangler and her husband Todd; nephews, Demetri, Constantine and fiancé Madison, and Athan Kalogeros; nephew, Samuel Spangler and niece, Claire Spangler.
John graduated High School from Staunton Military Academy, Staunton, Virginia, in 1970. He was appointed Cadet Captain in 1969. He attended Wofford College in South Carolina. He graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in 1977.
John grew up water skiing on Boone Lake, but his true love was snow skiing. He was a ski instructor at Beech Mountain Resort from 1981 to 1984. John loved all things cowboy and bought his first quarter horse in his late twenties. He enjoyed trail riding and camping with his wife and friends. He loved animals, especially his late German Shepherd, Thor and his late Labrador Retriever, Pete. He was a member of the Street’s Gap Hunt Club, and always enjoyed Opening Day of dove season.
He worked at The Peerless Steakhouse, managing his family’s restaurant, beside his father and brother for many years until his retirement.
John was a member of Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church in Bluff City, TN. He received The Archangel Michael Honors from The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta in 2003, for his service to the church.
The family of Mr. John Lee Kalogeros will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Monday, March 27, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 150 Elizabeth Ann Circle, Bluff City, TN with Reverend Father Stephen Mathews officiating. The graveside committal service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be James Kalogeros, Robert DiGiacomo, Doug Austin, Rich Humphreys, Demetri Kalogeros, Constantine Kalogeros, and Athan Kalogeros. Honorary pallbearers will be Todd Spangler and Samuel Spangler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N Roan Street, Johnson City TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Kalogeros family. (423} 610-7171.