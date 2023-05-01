JOHNSON CITY - Mr. John Jank, 77, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly at home after a couple of months of declining health on April 29, 2023.
John was the son of the late John W. Jank and Theresa G. Jank of Fair Oaks, PA.
John graduated from Quaker Valley High School, Leetsdale PA and Penn State University, State College PA with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a retired contract Mechanical Engineer working all over the Southeast, most recently for Alstom Power at Oak Ridge, TN for over 13 years.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother Richard Jank of Johnson City; sister Nancy Cernansky of Freedom PA; nephew Peter John Cernansky of Baden PA; brother-in-law Jerry Day of Elizabethton TN; brother-in-law; Paul Cernansky of Baden PA; father-in-law Ervin Williams of Talbott TN; brother-in-law Darryl Williams of Talbott TN; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
John was proud of his boyhood hometown, growing up in Leet township in PA, surrounded by loving family, friends, and neighbors.
Survivors include his wife of forty-one years, Mona K. Jank of the home; sister, Lois J. Day of Elizabethton TN; two sisters-in-law, Lucia Jank of Johnson City and Lynn Turner and her husband Johnny of Lake MS; nieces, Lisa Graham and her husband Jamie of Beaver Falls PA, Lee Ann Magness and her husband Woody of Sewickley PA, Lindsay Roncevich and her husband Brian of Rochester PA, Diana Thompson and her husband Joe of Pelahatchie MS, Beth Williams and her husband Jud of Banner Elk NC; nephews, Paul Cernansky and his wife Tammy of Ambridge PA, Richard Jank and his wife Christy of Grenada MS, Samuel Turner and his wife Joette of Evans GA; special mother-in-law, Katheryn G. Williams of Talbott TN; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity or organization of your choice. if you prefer, John and Mona have made donations to Jonesborough United Methodist Church, 211 West Main Street, Jonesborough TN 37659; JAMA Food Pantry, Box 151 Jonesborough TN 37659; and The River, 125 W. Main Street Johnson City TN 37604 in the recent past.
The family of John Jank will receive friends from 2 to 3 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Dan Rogers officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Jank family. (423) 610-7171.
