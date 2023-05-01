JOHNSON CITY - Mr. John Jank, 77, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly at home after a couple of months of declining health on April 29, 2023.

John was the son of the late John W. Jank and Theresa G. Jank of Fair Oaks, PA.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you