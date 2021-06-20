John H. Smith has graduated from this life and has received his divine diploma, “Well done good and faithful servant “
ELIZABETHTON - Mr. John H. Smith, Minister, age 80, of Elizabethton, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born in Huntington, WV to the late Fred W. Smith, Sr. and Thelma Brewer Smith. Mr. Smith was a Minister for over 60 years, in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, and Tennessee. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Elizabethton. He was a 1962-1963 Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Theology graduate of Cincinnati Bible Seminary. He worked for 51 years in ministries in Elizabethton Tennessee. Mr. Smith enjoyed playing chess, watching the Tennessee Volunteers, Milkshakes, and reading/studying. He loved his family more than anything.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Fred W. Smith, Jr. and Gerald C. Smith. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary Smith, of the home; three sons, Mark H. Smith and wife Lori, of Smyrna, TN, David A. Smith, and wife Jan, of Stanford, KY and Phillip Smith and wife Tonia, of Elizabethton, TN; a daughter, Rhonda Chambers and husband Arron, of Greeley, CO; brother, James E. Smith and wife Rachel, of Orlando, FL ; seventeen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of life service for Mr. John H. Smith, Minister will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at First Christian Church, Elizabethton with Mr. Michael Klaus, Minister, Mr. David A. Smith, Minister and Mr. Mark H. Smith, Minister officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Phillip Smith, Scott Reynolds and Lois Maurice. The family will receive friends following the celebration of life service on Thursday. Friends may also call at the residence at any time.
A private graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers are Keith Carr, Chauncey Fernandez, Korey Hardin, Ethan Smith, Jedidiah Smith, Josiah Smith, Jalen Smith, Levi Chambers, and Sylas Chambers. Honorary Pallbearers are Elders and Deacons of First Christian Church, Preacher friends, Wes Holsclaw, Luther McKeehan, Howard Bohl, Bob Allen, Charles Delaney and Lawrence Harris.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to First Christian Church, 513 Hattie Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy, 517 Allen Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
