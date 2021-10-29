JONESBOROUGH - Mr. John David “J.D.” Curtis, age 94, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Curtis was born in Washington County and the son of the late Harm & Lena Mae Crouch Curtis. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Mae Curtis, two sons, Jerry and Johnny, great-grandson, Jordie Nease, three brothers, Bill, Guy and Earl and one sister, Nevada.
He was a member of Enon Baptist Church and attended New Victory Church.
He was a Farmer, Butcher and School Bus Driver for the Washington County School System. He also worked at Dunbar Pepper Plant.
Survivors include his daughters, Debbie Chapell (James), Doris Percell (Marvin), Susie Curtis, Sandy White (Wally Rewis), and Pat Tipton (Hubert); sons, Wayne Curtis (Twana), Danny Curtis (Vona), Dennis Curtis (Nancy) and Donald Curtis; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 pm, Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Lester Morelock and Pastor Park Street officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Monday, November 1, 2021, at Seviers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Percell, James Chapell, Wayne Curtis, Danny Curtis, Daniel Curtis and Jimmy Nease.
