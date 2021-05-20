JONESBOROUGH - Mr. John David Burleson, age 77, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Burleson was born in Washington County and the son of the late Arthur & Beatrice Blevins Burleson.
He attended Full Gospel Tabernacle Church.
Mr. Burleson worked at Klopman Mills in Maintenance Department.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Peters Burleson, Jonesborough; children, Penny Burleson, Cathy Burrows, Richard Burleson, and David Nichols; step-children, David Street, Jeff Street, Cindy Jones and Brenda Whaley; sister, Linda Oaks; brother, Mike Burleson; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Sparks Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Burleson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821