TELFORD - Mr. Joel Glea “Slugger” Broyles, 84, of Telford, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. The son of Hobart & Ollie Hylton Broyles, Slugger was born on October 28, 1936, in Washington County, Tennessee.
Glea grew up in the Conklin Community on the Nolichuckey River. He fished some and bird hunted. Glea retired from Magnavox and was the co-owner of Broyles & Jones Tools. He was also a farmer, raising tobacco and beef cattle. He played baseball at Washington College & Lamar High School. He played softball with the Conklin Team after High School. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes with family and friends at Clark's Creek in the 70's. In the 80's & until a few weeks ago enjoyed Flea Marketing, trading hatchets, watching Nascar & Baseball Games. He truly enjoyed growing tomatoes and sharing them with friends. He looked forward to special Saturday night dinners with Gary & Tina Chandley and the cookouts for family & friends at Davy Crockett Birthplace.
He was a good husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, daughter and son-in-law, Sue & Jeff Proffitt, grandsons, Justin (Niki) Proffitt and Tyler Proffitt, great grandchildren, Easton & Brayden Proffitt, Brother-in-law’s, David (Linda) Keys, Bill (Phyliss) Keys, sister-in-law, Betty Arrowood and several nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hobart & Ollie Broyles and siblings, Mildred (Warren) Phillips, Kate (“Pud”) Phillips, Faye (Doris)Broyles and Kyle (June) Broyles, brother-in-law’s, Phillip “Buster” Keys (Betty), Charles Arrowood, and brother and sister-in-law, Wilma & Junior Chandley.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Mount Wesley Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Jeremy Dykes officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Woods, Randy Ball, Gary Crisp, Darrell Woods, Jackie Hensley, Clyde Tipton and Danny Mack Keys.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Mt. Wesley Cemetery Fund. Donations c/o Dickie Kyker, 266 Roy Green Rd., Telford, TN 37690.
