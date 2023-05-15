JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Joe Lee “J.L.” Baines, 81, 110 Earl Light Circle, Jonesborough, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Baines was a Washington County native and son of the late Delbert and Doris Adams Baines. He was preceded in death by one sister Phyllis Baines Cutshall Crowder and two brothers Jerry Baines and Donnie Baines.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you