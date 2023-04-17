Mr. Joe Bales Apr 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Joe Bales of Jonesborough TN passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.Joe was born May 13, 1936, to the late Charlie and Eva Bales of Limestone TN.Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Keys Bales, sister Helen Booker, brother Charles “Bob” Bales and special great nephew Hunter Markland.Joe will be remembered in his community as a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, and a true neighbor to all.Joe was retired from Holston Defense and love gardening and camping and was a faithful member of Pleasant View Church of Christ.Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Rita Bales, sister Velma Mathes and brother-in-law Bill. Sister-in-law June Bales and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service to honor Joe will be conducted at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery.Honorary Pallbearers will be the men of Pleasant View Church of Christ.Memorials to honor Joe Bales may be sent to Pleasant View Church of Christ, 153 Glendale Road, Limestone TN 37381.Condolences may be sent to the Bales family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821 Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sociology Recommended for you Related Articles Mr. Joe Bales Bobby Gene Haney Elizabeth Ann Fritz Bobby Gene Haney Dorothy Carter Rose Miller Geoffrey Kirsop Hutchings Elizabeth Ann Fritz Scotty Lee Rupe Janice Kay Blackburn Bobby Gene Haney ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.