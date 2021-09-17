TELFORD - Mr. Jimmy Lynn Fellers, 57, of Telford, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The son of Robert “Kyle” & Janette C. Fellers, Jimmy was born in Washington County on January 29, 1964.
Jimmy was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid fisherman and a bee keeper. Jimmy was employed by BAE Systems as an Electrical Design Specialist.
He is survived by wife, Barbara Fellers, mother, Janette Fellers, father, Robert “Kyle” Fellers, daughters, Abigail Street and Jessie Lynn Fellers, son, Ezekiel Isenberg, grandson, Henry Bashor, brothers, Brian Fellers (Elizabeth) and Greg Fellers (Christy), and nieces, Natalie and Morgan Fellers.
Funeral service will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 7:00 PM. Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM prior to the service. Graveside will be held at Providence Presbyterian Cemetery on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM.
