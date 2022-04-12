JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Jimmy H. Day, age 86, Jonesborough, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Mr. Day was born January 2, 1936, in Johnson City and the son of the late E. P. & Alma Little Day. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Marceline Day Lamberth.
He was a member of Midway Baptist Church.
Mr. Day was a devoted father. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and gardener.
Survivors include a daughter, Janet Day Sherman (Steve), Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Sarah Faulkner (Jacob), Stephen Gunter (Brook) and Taylor Sherman (Cynthia Tanty); brother, Robert “Bob” Day; special nephew, Michael E. Garland; nieces, Linda Droke, Shannon Jones (Wayne), and Emily Campbell (Jeremiah); nephew, Mark Droke (Emily); and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, April 15, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Monte Vista Burial Park.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.
