CONCORD, NC - Mr. Jimmie Marvin Ensley, age 86 of Concord, NC passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 27, 2021.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 6 from 10 am to 10:45 am at Pitts Baptist Church. Services will be held at 11am at the church with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlin Haye Ensley. Survivors include his sons, Curtis Ensley (Garet) of Concord, and Darrell Ensley (Selena) Yanceyville, NC; grandsons, Connor, Colton, “Sam”, and Seth Ensley; sisters, Brenda Hammett and Sylvia Smith; several nieces and nephews.
