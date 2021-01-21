JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Jerry T. Godsey, 81, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his home, after a lengthy illness.
Jerry was a native and lifelong Johnson City resident. He was a son of the late Virgil and Edna Long Godsey.
Jerry retired from the Johnson City Medical Center and Tri-State Medical Services where he worked as a Security Guard.
He was of the Methodist faith and a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. Jerry enjoyed listening to and performing Gospel music, having sung with many local groups, including The Apostles and The Believers. He was known as the “Bozo” of gospel music due to his wonderful sense of humor.
Jerry proudly served in the Marine Corp Reserves, was a gun enthusiast, and enjoyed playing cards, especially Rummy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Williams Godsey, in 2003, and his brother, Jack Godsey.
Left to cherish Jerry’s memory forever are Robin Godsey Bennett, his daughter, and Reta Davis, who he loved as a daughter, both of Jonesborough; his grandchildren, Cara Nichole Bennett, Christopher Daniel Bennett and wife Emily, all of Johnson City; best friend and faithful companion, his little dog Toi; two nieces and two nephews.
The family would like to thank their cousin, Christopher Mills, for his unfailing love and help shown to Jerry during his illness.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no formal visitation, however, friends may register their presence and view from 12:00-2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 24, 2021, in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home.
The graveside funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in Telford United Methodist Church Cemetery. Those planning to attend may meet at the cemetery by 2:55 P.M., or meet at the funeral home by 2:20 P.M. to travel with the family in procession. Everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask or protective face covering and practice appropriate social distancing.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Godsey family. (928-6111)