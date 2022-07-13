Mr. Jerry “Rabbit” King went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Jerry served 2 tours of duty in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969 in the 25th Infantry Division as a SP4 in the US Army. Prior to joining the military, Jerry went to Boones Creek High School.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Bristol King and Hattie Louise King, his wife of 32 years, Nancy Ellen King, and his brother Gary “Crow” King.
After serving in the military and returning home, Jerry went on to earn his GED and became a Master Electrician. He was also a Past Master of the Masonic Lodge, belonging to Sinking Creek Lodge No. 575 in Gray, TN. Jerry was also an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed spending time in the woods or on the boat.
Jerry is survived by his brother Rick King, children, Julie Stockton and Michael King, step-daughters Lorie Batterman and Andrea Bowman, grandsons Cody Clark, Logan Stockton, William Henry Bowman, Sean Bowman, Zayden Tillman, and Braylen Tillman, great grandchildren Makayla Coates, Levi Clark, and Khaleesi Graybeal. Also, several nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
Jerry’s family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel, Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 7pm with services performed by fellow Masons and services will be officiated by Minister Clint Andrews and Pastor Richard Bawgus. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11am Friday at Mountain Home VA Cemetery in Johnson City. Military honors will be performed by Hawkins County Color Guard.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the King family.