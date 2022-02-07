TELFORD - Mr. Jerry Lynn Fender, 62, of Telford, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. The son of Maynard Fender and Jane Peterson Booth, Jerry was born in North Carolina on April 2, 1959.
Jerry was an avid fisherman, a dedicated NASCAR fan, and a very talented woodworker. He handcrafted bed frames, toy cars and doll houses for his granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, Jerry is survived by his loving partner of 27 years, Patricia, step-daughters, Anita & Jan, four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, sisters, Linda Gouge, Susan Smith, Sharon Fender, Sirena Duckworth (Ken), Dana Keith, Letecia Fender, and brother, James Fender.
He is preceded in death by brother, Tommy Fender, and sister, Alisa Tipton.
Visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. The graveside service will follow at Cherokee Baptist Cemetery with Reverend Jeremy Dykes officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home to help with the funeral costs.
Condolences may be sent to the Fender family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821