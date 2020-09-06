John 16:33
“These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Jerry Lake Kyker, age 62, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Lakebridge Healthcare Center.
Mr. Kyker was born March 12, 1958 in Washington County and the son of Shirley Kyker Scott and husband Dwight, Johnson City, and the late L. C. “Bud” Kyker. He was also preceded in death by infant son, Joey Lake Kyker, infant brother, Ronnie Kyker, paternal grandparents, Hugh & Ada Kyker, maternal grandparents, Harold & Macie Elliott, and maternal great-grandparents, Arthur Lake “A.L.” & Bessie Cloyd.
Jerry was saved and baptized at Enon Baptist Church and can now rest easy with his Lord and Savior.
He was a master of many self-taught skills, from building a house from the ground up, to restoring vintage cars to their former glory. He especially loved the freedom of a motorcycle, and in earlier years, could ride for hours on end.
Jerry loved with all his heart, and his love for his family was unsurpassed. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him dearly in return.
In addition to his mother, survivors include a daughter, Chastity Kyker Widener and husband Ronald, Erwin; granddaughters, Mikayla and Madison Widener; brother, Danny Kyker and wife Paulette, Jonesborough; sister, Beverly Osborne, Johnson City; aunt, Patricia “Pat” Lamb, Jonesborough and her son and daughter, Douglas Lamb, Pall Mall, TN and Serena Lamb, Johnson City and their families; nephews, Derek Osborne and his wife, Michelle and their daughters, Kira and Kylie, Johnson City; and several other special aunts and cousins.
Private graveside services will be conducted at a later date at Seviers Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Kyker family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
