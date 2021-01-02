Mr. Jerry L. Tinker passed away December 29, 2020 at his residence.
He was a native of Washington County and the son of the late Louis H. and Anna Cloyd Tinker. He was also preceded in death by a grandson Aiden Cain Tinker.
Mr. Tinker was a lifetime member of the Ghost Rider Motorcycle Club.
Survivors include special friends Lisa Cross and Jimmy Fields; his children Joseph “Jo” Tinker, and Samantha May Cross, grandchildren, Dakota Tinker, Isaiah Tinker, Zachary Dugger, and Matthew Walters; Great grandchild Owen Shane Tinker; several brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, and several cousins.
Graveside services will be held Monday January 4, 2021 1:00pm at Mountain Home Nation Cemetery. Anyone wishing to go in procession please meet at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home by 12:30 PM.
Condolences may be sent to the Tinker family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
