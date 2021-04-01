JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Jerry L. Stevens, 71, of Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. The son of Jerry & Ada Stevens Foshia, Jerry was born in Michigan on December 24, 1949.
Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Way of Life Baptist Church in Kingsport. His faith was always in Jesus Christ. Those who knew him, knew how much he loved his family. He had a heart for helping others and a passion for fishing. Jerry left a legacy for his children and grandchildren that will forever be remembered.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Stevens, daughter, Carmen Foshia, step-daughters, Judy Idell and Reba Leedy (Richard), grandchildren, Liberty Foshia, Justin Bryant (Ashley), Rachel Miller (Gage), and Jonah Leedy, great grandchildren, Ryleigh Bryant, Arianna Bryant, and Olivia Bryant, sisters, Sue Harless, Judy Huel, Janet Hall, Connie Miller, Wanda Reasor, and Claudia Gray, brothers-in-law, Bob Ferguson (Terry), and Bill Ferguson, sisters-in-law, Carol Chandley (Jerry), Becky Yarbor, Frances Ayers (Buck), and Lois Peterson (Randy).
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Ada Stevens Foshia, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Howard and Elizabeth Ferguson, and grandson, Jake Leedy.
Family and friends of Jerry may stop by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home to sign the register book and pay their respects on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Brother Roy Leedy will be officiating.
Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery, please be at the funeral home no later than 1:30 PM.
