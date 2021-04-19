LIMESTONE - Mr. Jerry David “Papaw” Shelton, age 80, Limestone, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Shelton was born May 19, 1940 in Washington County and the son of the late John I. & Mildred Hylton Shelton. He was also preceded in death by a sister Ruthie Treadway.
He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.
David was employed by West Hills Tractor for 46 years. During his off time, he enjoyed working on his farm and pulling his antique tractor.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Ruth Treadway Shelton; sons, Jeffrey David Shelton and Michael Shelton; granddaughter, as papaw call her “his sidekick” Alesha Lorraine Shelton; brothers, Bill Shelton and wife Irene and John Shelton and wife Brenda; sisters, Judy White and Rena Cutshall and husband Steve; and many beloved nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to David’s nurses, Brook Rice, Lisa Mobley, Emily Johnson and Bekah Hensley for their loving care and compassion.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Morning Star Baptist Church with Pastor Tony Darnell and nephew John David Shelton officiating. Graveside services will follow at Morning Star Cemetery. There will be a meal served following the graveside services in the fellowship hall.
Pallbearers will be Keith Cutshall, Rex Darnell, Jonah White, John David Shelton, Randall Treadway and Michael Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews, and beloved co-workers from West Hill Tractor.
Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821