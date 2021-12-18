LIMESTONE - Mr. Jeffrey Lynn Garden, age 61, Limestone, formerly of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Garden was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, and son of Savannah Ruth Garden and Joseph Bryan Garden Jr. Jeffrey sang and played in the True Gospel Quartet, traveling to different churches to sing the praise of the Lord.
Some things Jeffrey loved to do was singing karaoke, playing his guitar, playing pool, camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Savannah Ruth Garden and Joseph Bryan Garden, Jr., brother, Jackie Dean Garden and sister, Sandy Garden Roberts.
Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Garrett and her husband Anthony Garrett, grandchildren, Destiny Garden, Jeremiah Garden, CJ Young and Jonathon Young, brother Kenith Garden, sister, Angela Garden McQueen and her husband Charles McQueen, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and celebrate the life of Jeffrey at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
