JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Jeffery Gordon Rowland, 70, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jeffery was born February 24, 1951, in Kingston, Tennessee, to Ben Gordon Rowland and Dorothy Ramsey, both of whom preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Rowland.
Jeffery is survived by his loving wife, Diane Sartori, his brother Douglass Gregory Rowland, his eighteen-year-old niece, Ava Rowland, and two special companions, DJ and Marley. In addition, Jeffery leaves behind many, many dear friends. He was retired from sales in the office supply industry.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Rowland/Sartori family.