TELFORD - Mr. Jeff McPeck, age 60, Telford, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his residences.
Mr. McPeck was born May 13, 1961, in Washington DC and the son of Ruth Burdine McPeck, Jonesborough and the late George McPeck. He was also preceded in death by father & mother-in-law, Joe & Edith Roberts.
He was a heavy equipment operator and owner & operator of J.M. Backhoe Services. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Joleta McPeck; daughters, Lakeisha Swann and Kela Woodfin; grandchildren, Chase McPeck, Caleb Hackler, Makayla Carroll and Emma Rankin; great-grandchild, Kemari Davison; brothers and sisters, Kathy Kruse (Kurt), Kathy Campbell (Phil), Brad McPeck (Maria), and Brian McPeck (Angie); sister-in-law, Tammy Pitt; special cousin, Lori Ensign; several nephews, nieces, and beloved pet, Sarge.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tammy Ambrose with Amedisys Hospice for her wonderful care.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, April 11, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Ensign, Kelly Wolfe, Lewis Hulse, Don Muldoon, John Neese, Mike McCurry and Mike Roberts.
