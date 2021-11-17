LIMESTONE - Mr. James Wilson Ruble, mostly known as Jimmy, age 64, Limestone, passed away peacefully Monday, November 15, 2021, at Four Oaks Healthcare Center.
Mr. Ruble was born October 22, 1957, in Johnson City, Tennessee and was the son of the late Curtis & Jean Adams Ruble.
He retired from Washington County Highway Department. He loved his work, and several co-workers became his best friends.
Jimmy found great joy in collecting antiques and was happiest working in his garden.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer & Josh Gilmer; three grandchildren, Merrin Gilmer, Rowan Gilmer, and Archer Gilmer; a brother, Danny Ruble and his wife Penny, a sister Callie Ruble and Jerry Honeycutt; a sister Lisa Dockery and her husband Eddie; nieces Caroline Ruble, Emily Ruble and Jessica Cain; nephews Matthew Dockery, Jeremy Dockery and wife Kristina; a great neighbor, Mary Morelock; and many wonderful family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. The graveside service will follow at 3:30 PM at Mount Wesley Cemetery, Telford. For those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery, please meet at the funeral home by 3:00 PM.
Pastor Jason Boone will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tex Garvin, Terry McMackan, Ricky Adams, Benton Slemmons, Trevor Petrey, Thomas Baskette, Russell Hensley, and Hubert Tipton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shine Baines, John Matthews and Eddie Ferguson.
Jimmy’s family would like to express their extreme gratitude for the care he was given by the staff at Four Oaks and the team at Caris Healthcare, and a very special thank you to his family and friends that lovingly spent time with him and prayed for him.
Condolences may be sent to the Ruble family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
