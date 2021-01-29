11 Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
TELFORD - Mr. James Richard “Dickie” Lovegrove, age 69, Telford, departed this life to join his love Becky and awaiting family in Heaven on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Four Oaks Healthcare Center.
Mr. Lovegrove was a lifelong resident of Washington County and the son of the late James & June Anderson Lovegrove. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Hopson, favorite aunt, Mildred Lovegrove and girlfriend, Rebecca Booth.
Dickie was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis during his teen years. This disease became a lifelong struggle. He lived on the Lovegrove farm which dates back five generations.
He was a member of McCarty United Methodist church and New Life Fellowship Community Church. He had a deep faith in God and shared his faith through prayer.
Dickie operated several businesses in Jonesborough which included car sales and Old Town Laundry.
Survivors include a sister, Renee Thompson (Scott), Limestone; niece, Amber Hopson Roggeman; nephews and niece, Emil “Leia” Thompson, Emily Thompson, Spence Thompson and his four-legged niece “Lily dog”; and several cousins and close friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ann, Mary, Shasta, Sherry and Pam at Durham-Hensley Nursing Home and the excellent staff at Four Oaks Health Care Center for their wonderful care.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021 at McCarty Cemetery with Rev. Bill Peters and Rev. Lynn Nease officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to New Life Fellowship Community Church 596 Treadway Trail Jonesborough, TN 37659 or McCarty Cemetery Association P.O. Box 423 Jonesborough, TN 37690.
