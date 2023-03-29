JOHNSON CITY – Mr. James R. MacLean, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home in Vero Beach, Florida.
James was a longtime resident of Johnson City and maintained a home here as well as in Vero Beach in his later years. He was the son of the late Sidney T. MacLean and Grace MacLean. James was preceded in death by his first wife, Jill Cummins MacLean, his sister, Elaine MacLean Oelze, his brothers, Russell MacLean and the Reverend Dr. Campbell Stuart MacLean, and by his niece, Bonnie MacLean Graham.
Survivors include his wife of twenty years, Sylvie Trincano MacLean, his two daughters, Linda R. MacLean and Sara Grace MacLean Smythe, his son-in-law, Timothy J. Smythe, Dr. Steven J. Herrin, who was like a son to James, his stepson, Stephane Voisin, his granddaughters, Hallie Jill Smythe, Zoe Voisin and Lou Voisin, his sister-in-law, Patricia MacLean, and his nephews, John Cummins, Tony Cummins, Father Michael Cummins, and Kevin Cummins.
Born in New York City, he spent his early years in Summit, New Jersey. He attended both Summit public schools and the Pingrey School for Boys before his acceptance to Colgate University, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, the Glee Club, and the Colgate 13 singers. He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of seventeen in 1945, and later enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War in 1951, where he attained the rank of second lieutenant. Following his years in the Air Force, James moved with his wife and infant daughter to Johnson City and began his career as an employee of his father-in-law’s company, Jack W. Cummins, Inc.
Started as a small petroleum product distribution company in 1923, Jack W. Cummins, Inc. acquired other distributorships and corporations over the years. James took over the leadership of these various enterprises and, in 1985, consolidated them under the name of Appalachian Oil Company, Inc., one of the largest petroleum distributors and convenience store chains in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky. In addition, he ran Cummins Terminals, Inc., a storage pipeline terminal in Knoxville, Tennessee and Management Properties, Inc., a commercial and residential real estate company.
James never officially retired and made a point of going into his office on a regular basis, even well into his nineties. As long as he could, he made a habit of going to his desk every January 1st to begin the new year, no matter how gaily he may have celebrated the night before. He served as President of the Tennessee Oil Men’s Association and was a director of the National Oil Jobbers Council. James was a member of both the Hurstleigh Club and the Kiwanis Club and served on the board of Home Federal Bank. He founded scholarships at East Tennessee State University and at Tusculum College and also donated to the construction of the Johnson City Public Library.
He traveled widely during his lifetime and renewed his passport at the age of ninety-two, explaining to the surprised postmaster that he was headed to France in the next few weeks and needed the passport to be expedited. Indeed, he was a fixture in the small community of Keremma, located on the northern coast of Brittany, and is remembered there for his warmth, his laughter, and his refusal to speak a word of French. James also deeply appreciated and enjoyed the wonderful circle of friends he found later in life at John’s Island in Vero Beach, Florida. The community became his second beloved home.
James had a lifelong love of music. He had a beautiful baritone voice and was a member of the John’s Island Singers in Vero Beach, Florida. His traditional rendition of “Danny Boy” will be remembered fondly by many, especially as he was not too shy to sing it twice in one night. His family members will also always remember that he was unable to prevent himself from singing along, out loud, at any Broadway musical he attended!
An avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction, he particularly favored a good spy story or a mystery novel. He played golf for many years at the Johnson City Country Club, although the opportunity to spend time with close friends was more of a draw than the sport itself. He also loved flowers, both inside and outside the house, but he was content to leave the actual gardening to others.
Above all, James loved spending time with friends and family. When James first came to Johnson City in the 1950s, he was surprised to discover that at most events, guests of different generations and all ages would be present, and that different families often vacationed together. He particularly appreciated that aspect of Johnson City life and many of his happiest memories were of times spent in the company of not only his own friends, but with their parents and children as well.
He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him.
The family of James R. MacLean will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 31, 2023, from the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.
The funeral service honoring James will be conducted Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 1:00 P.M., in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with the Reverend Bedford T. Transou, officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Timothy J. Smythe, Jeffrey Benedict, Dr. Steven J. Herrin, Echol “Blue” Head, Sam Benedict, Charles W. “Chuck” Holmes, Mark Matteau, and Michael Gabriel Head.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may do so to the Saint Jude’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org.
