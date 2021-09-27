JOHNSON CITY - Mr. James "Jimmy" Jackson, 72, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was born on June 19, 1949 and was the son of the late James G. and Verna Lee Jackson and grandson of the late Bonita Faulkner Hicks.
Jimmy was loved by all and for so many reasons.
Jimmy proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1970 and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Serving in Company C, 4th Battalion 3rd Infantry Americana "The Old Guard". Jimmy was awarded: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal (W/60 Device), Vietnam Service Medal (W/2 Campaign Stars) 2 Overseas Service Bars, Army Commendation Medal, (W/1st Oak Leaf Cluster) Combat Infantrymans Badge, Expert Badge (M-60) and Marksman Badge (M-16).
After he retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company as District Manager, Jimmy and Janice enjoyed owning and operating Keeper's Antiques in Jonesborough for 10 years. Jimmy spent more time with his family and loved to get out and go drag racing whether he was driving or watching. He enjoyed watching softball and was a superstar softball player himself for years on his church league and with leagues across the area. Jimmy loved all sports and touched a lot of young lives as he coached area sports and was involved with the youth in and around the schools and rec leagues. Jimmy played an active part in all his granddaughter’s lives, as well as, their successes. He loved being “Poppy”. One of his favorite sayings, “IT IS WHAT IT IS” will always have a special meaning to those that heard him say it more than once.
Jimmy and his wife attended Harvest Community Church in Kingsport and were previous long-standing members and Deacon, of Grace Baptist Johnson City.
In addition to his parents and grandmother, Jimmy was preceded in death by one sister, Susan Lynn Harlan.
Survivors include: wife of 52 years, the love of his life, Janice Lou Tester Jackson; two sons, Jamey Jackson and wife Paula Jackson and Reggie Jackson and wife Kendra Jackson; two brothers, Bobby Jackson and the late Sandra Jackson and Randy Jackson; two sisters, Carolyn Crowe and husband Larry Crowe, Lisa Hicks and Husband Mike Hicks; 5 granddaughters, Ashleigh Jackson, Kristen Jackson, Meredith Jackson Belisle and husband Nathaniel Belisle, Sarah Jackson and Courtney Jackson, all of which he loved tremendously; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 2PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Section H. Active Pallbearers will be: Lynn Lloyd, Scott Tester, Josh Tester, Matt Jackson, Joe Saulsbury and Nathaniel Belisle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kelly Swartz and John Crowe. Pastor Bud Beverly will deliver the eulogy and music will be provided by Jaclyn Painter.
In loving memory of Papaw Jimmy, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Hearts of Christ Children’s Ministry in Belize at www.heartsofchrist.org.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the Jackson family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Jackson family. (423) 282-1521