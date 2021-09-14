I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
Mr. James “Jim” Allen Krell, 78, of Johnson City, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at home.
Jim was born and raised in Washington County. In 1967, he and his wife moved to Morristown, TN, where they lived for 36 years. They moved back to Jonesborough in 2003.
He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the US Army 25th infantry division. He spent 40 years in retail and wholesale grocery sales. He began his career with Giant Food Market. Later he had his own distributorship with Murray Cookie Company for 20 years. He retired in 2004 from Food City.
He was a dedicated member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and on various committees. He also helped with weekly services at Lakebridge Nursing Home.
He was a son of the late John Lester Krell and Elizabeth Humphries Krell. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles, Lonnie, John, and George Krell and two sisters, Mildred Lilley and Leona Bayne.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Huffine Krell; two sons, Allen Krell and his wife Penny, and Anthony Krell and his wife Heather; three grandchildren, Kelly Tackett and her husband Jonathan, Ashlyn Krell, and Daniel Krell; one great-granddaughter Sophia Tackett; two sisters, Alice Harrell and her husband Bobby, Mary Brown and her husband John, one brother, Larry Krell; one sister-in-law Dorothy Keys and her husband David. Many nieces and nephews.
The family of James “Jim” Allen Krell will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church, Johnson City, TN. The funeral will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Pete Tackett and Rev. Rick Dinkins officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Richard Long officiating. Active pallbearers will be Daniel Krell, Jonathan Tackett, Jerry Bailey, David Keys, John Brown and Tracy Teal. The Johnson City VFW Post #2108 will accord military honors. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Thursday.
The family requests sympathy be expressed by memorial contributions to the building fund of Antioch Baptist Church, 1014 Antioch Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Due to Covid concerns masks are preferred.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Krell family. (423) 610-7171