FAYETTEVILLE - Funeral Service for Mr. James Donald Trivett, Jr., age 87, of Fayetteville will be conducted on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10 AM with Bro. Eddie Graves, Bro. Mike Johnson and Bro. Eddie Lones officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hills Memorial Gardens.
James was born June 9, 1934 in Greenville, TN to the late James Donald Trivett, Sr. and Hazel Leonard Trivett Estep. He graduated from Science Hill High School and later served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. James worked for over 24 years as a troubleshooter at Chrysler and was a member of UAW Local 1413. Known as "Preacher" by many, he served on the Chaplain Committee for Chrysler and was the minister of Delina Church of God for 39 years. James also enjoyed showing sheep and was the Barn Superintendent for many years at the Lincoln County Fair.
James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elvaleen Wyatt Trivett of Fayetteville, TN; daughters, Paula Marshall of Fayetteville, TN and Velva (Jeff) Walker of Flintville, TN; grandchildren, Jessica (Lance) Jean, Zack (Jamie) Walker, Courtney Walker and Meg Walker all of Flintville, TN; six great-grandchildren, Troy Shull, Dakota Shull, Trevor Shull, Matthew Jones, Eli Jean and Harper Jean; brother, Kenneth Estep of Elizabethton, TN; and sister, Clayetta Burcham of Bland, VA; and grand fur babies Zoe and Blaine. In addition to his parents James was preceded in death by his stepfather, Walt Estep of Elizabethton, TN; sisters, Frances Campbell and Rosemary Strictland of Johnson City, TN
Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Higgins Funeral Home.
