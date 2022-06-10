On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Mr. James Blakley, beloved father of James, Danny Ray, and Bobby Joe, passed peacefully away.
James was born August 5, 1935, to Grady and Frances Blakley in Washington County, Tennessee. He served his country in the U.S. Army and later worked as a supervisor for Harris Flooring in Johnson City.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Margaret Maxine; brother, Donald Blakley; two grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons, James Allen Blakley (Pamela), Danny Ray Blakley (Donna), Bobby Joe Blakley; cousin, Gladys Robertson; Mother-in-law Frances Hickman; brother-in-laws, Robert Hickman (Sylvonia), Kenneth Hickman, Hubert Tarlton; fourteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
The family of James Blakley will receive friends from 10 AM to 12 PM in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 PM with Pastor Kim Casey officiating. The graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 2 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
This is obituary is lovingly written by the Blakley family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.