JONESBOROUGH - Mr. James B. “JB” Johnson, age 81, of Jonesborough, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
James was born on July 19, 1941, to the late Albert and Dorothy Johnson.
Mr. Johnson was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid gardener and loved taking care of his flowers. JB retired from TVA John Sevier Fossil Plant after 20 years of service. He was a lifetime member of UA 538 in Johnson City. He loved fishing and his donkey, Joe.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Jean Johnson and one brother Roy Lee Johnson.
Survivors include wife, Barbara Lilly Johnson; sons, Ralph “Jimmy” Johnson and wife, Brenda of Chuckey, Vernon Johnson and wife, Jan of Afton, Dwayne Johnson and wife Jean, of Knoxville, Billy Joe Johnson and wife, Lisa of Limestone, Terry Johnson and wife Debbie, of Jonesborough; brothers and sisters, Arland Johnson, Dillard Johnson, Roger Johnson, Phyllis Riddle and Michael Johnson; Brothers and Sister in law, Jerry & Jenny Scalf, Curtis & Donna Rasnake, Billy Ray & Carolyn Seaton, Kathy Mathiesen, Larry and Cindy Jennings; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; special loved ones, Kathy “Duke” Horton, John C. “Fuzz” Crawford, Janice Crawford, Billy “Mag” Baines, and Irene Folks; special friends, Bill and Janet Lilly.
Funeral Services will be at 2 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM, prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Johnson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821
