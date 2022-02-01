JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Jack Maupin, 73, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday, January 29th, 2022, at Life Care Center of Gray, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Jack was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Willie and Jewel Maupin.
Jack was the owner and operator of Maupin’s Auto Repair for over 50 years, serving the community as an auto repair mechanic.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Keys; two brothers, Billy Maupin and Jimmy Maupin; granddaughter, Hannah Maupin.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Connie Maupin; two sons, Richard Maupin and his wife Katie, and Robert Maupin and his wife Brenda; three grandchildren, Taylor Maupin, Brandan Maupin and Joshua Maupin; two brothers, Dean Maupin and wife Kathy, and Willie Maupin Jr. and wife Mary; three sisters, Betty Arwood, Patsy Jaynes and husband Brad, and Barbara Jones and husband Jeff; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mr. Jack Maupin will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, February 4, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Pastor Palmer Jones officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be sons Richard Maupin and Robert Maupin; grandsons, Brandan Maupin, and Joshua Maupin; brother, Willie Maupin JR; family friend Billy Riddle. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Saturday
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Maupin Family.