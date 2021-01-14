JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Jack Killion, Sr., age 85, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Killion was born on May 10, 1935 and the son of the late Rufus & Jessie Moody Killion. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sue Killion, brothers, Joe Killion, Jay Killion, and Wimpy Killion, four sisters, Margaret Walden, Ruth Bernard, Jenny Bernard and Sadie Wagner, and a grandson, Joe Vonglis.
He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He liked to fish and tell funny stories. He was always putting a smile on everyone’s faces.
Mr. Killion worked in construction and had done drywall for 37 years.
Survivors include his children, Tina Hoilman (Joe), Lisa Killion, Brenda Killion Brad Killion (Jennifer), Jaimey Killion (Becky), Jack Killion, Jr. (Tina); grandchildren, Jordan Killion, Colton Killion, Jackson Killion, Zack Killion, Alexis Killion, Stephanie Riner, Kristin Vonglis, Ashley Killion, Brandi Thomas, and Chelsea Owens; great-grandchildren, Emma Killion, Chase Riner, Levi Riner, Hudsyn Owens and Emersyn Owens; half-sister, Bernice Guthrie; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Hartley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends
