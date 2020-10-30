Mr. J.C. Dunbar, Sr. age, 80, of the South Central Community, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Bobby Joe Waddell officiating.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Liberty Cemetery.
A full obituary can be viewed online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821