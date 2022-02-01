TELFORD - Mr. Huvel Shelton, 84, of Telford, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. The son of the late Simon P. & Ethel Shelton, Huvel was born in Washington County on October 4, 1937.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Huvel is survived by his children, Rena Austin (David), Tina Hensley (Gene), Tracy Weatherly (Gary), special niece/daughter, Lisa Foster, son-in-law, Johnny Harris, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Naomi and Kenneth McCurry, Shirlene Crain, Verlin Morelock and Mary Morelock.
In addition to his parents, Huvel is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Shelton, daughter, Rebecca Shelton, and all his siblings.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Cherry Hill Baptist Church. The graveside service will follow at Cherry Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family.
Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
