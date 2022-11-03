JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Hubert Barnett, 91, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday November 2 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Johnson City.
He attended Lamar High School & retired from ASG of Kingsport. After retirement he drove a school bus for Washington County Schools.
Hubert proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.
He was a motorsports enthusiast that built, repaired and raced cars. He had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson, fishing and the Atlanta Braves.
He was married to Marie Markland for 62 years. He took excellent care of her for the last 17 years in the home, after she suffered a severe stroke.
He was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church, but recently attended Keystone Freewill Baptist.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marie; brothers, Lloyd Barnett and Clifford Barnett; sisters, Neil Andes and Christine Barnett and great grandson, Eian Bradley Adams.
Survivors include Sons, Timothy & Wife Sandra Barnett and John Barnett; Sister, Shirley Lane; three daughters, Carolyn Presnell, Gail and husband Mike Lowery of Johnson City, Karen and husband James Moncieur of Greenville; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
The Barnett family will receive friends from 12:00 PM til 1:00 PM Saturday, November 5, at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, TN. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Jerry Stout officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, in Barnett Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
Pallbearers include: Scotty Hill, Mike Lowery, Michael Lowery, John Barnett, Tim Barnett and Keith Fair.
The Barnett family would like to send a special thank you to Abundant Christian Living and special appreciation to the staff of 7500 Johnson City Medical Center.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.