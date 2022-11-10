JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Howard D. Hambrick, 78 of Jonesborough, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at Lakebridge Nursing Center surrounded with love from “his girls”. He was the son of the late Clyde and Corabell Kyte Hambrick and was born in Carter County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Hambrick and five brothers, Harold Hambrick, Jack Hambrick, John Hambrick, Kenneth Hambrick and Eddie Hambrick; three sisters. Mary Jo Martin, Norma Debeneaddo, Helen Hambrick, nephew Wesley Hambrick, Garry Hambrick and niece Kimberley Johnson.
Mr. Hambrick was a kind, modest and generous man with a great sense of humor and quick wit. He loved his UT Vols football and loved to talk about sports and politics. He enjoyed all things outdoors especially a beautiful sunrise and sunset, He loved rolling hills and beautiful green grass. His passion was working in the yard and tending to his gardens. He was a proud Army Veteran and retired from Pepsi Cola Bottling Group.
He was greatly loved and will be missed. Those left to cherish his memory include a son Billy Hambrick and three daughters Dawn Story, Debra Trivett and Patricia Jackson and their spouses: two brothers Mack Hambrick and Clyde Hambrick Jr. Seven grand- children Jessica Callahan, Erin Felty, Benjamin Sexton, Katie Boles, Ashton Hambrick, Kennedi Hambrick and Faith Trivett; seven great grandchildren Jonah, Emma and Iris Felty, Ali and Madi Sexton and Jack and Levi Boles and special best friend Katherine “Kay” Street.
We Would like to express the deepest gratitude to Lakebridge Nursing Center, Amedisys Hospice Health Care and Restore Life USA.
In keeping with his generous spirit it was his expressed desire to be cremated through the Restore Life organ donor program to help with research for Cancer and other conditions. There will be a service at a later date upon return of his cremains.