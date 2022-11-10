March 22, 1944 – November 7, 2022

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Howard D. Hambrick, 78 of Jonesborough, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at Lakebridge Nursing Center surrounded with love from “his girls”. He was the son of the late Clyde and Corabell Kyte Hambrick and was born in Carter County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Hambrick and five brothers, Harold Hambrick, Jack Hambrick, John Hambrick, Kenneth Hambrick and Eddie Hambrick; three sisters. Mary Jo Martin, Norma Debeneaddo, Helen Hambrick, nephew Wesley Hambrick, Garry Hambrick and niece Kimberley Johnson.

