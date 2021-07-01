KINGSPORT - Mr. Henry Slagle II, 53, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Henry was born in Washington County on June 2, 1968.
Henry loved fishing and going to baseball games. If you knew Henry, then you know he wants you to come as you are and be comfortable.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Slagle, daughters Nikki Slagle (Will) and Heather Slagle, niece, Katie Elsey, nephew, Stephen Slagle, his beloved dog, Puma, granddogs, Ellie & Cooper, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lee Slagle and Agnes Hamilton, sister, Eugenia Slagle.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at Gray Cemetery.
