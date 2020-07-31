KINGSPORT - Mr. Henry “Lee” Slagle, age 82, Kingsport (Gray area), passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Slagle was born in Washington County and the son of the late Foy Stanley & Lula “Toot” Dove Slagle. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Slagle, daughter, Eugenia Slagle.
He was a United States Army Veteran.
Mr. Slagle attended Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church.
He retired from Tennessee Eastman. He loved to fish and ride his Goldwing.
Survivors include his son, Henry Lee Slagle, II (Elizabeth), Loves Park, IL; sister, Nancy Maude Slagle Dickson, Telford; brother, J. D. Slagle, Kingsport; grandchildren, Nikki Slagle, Heather Slagle, Katherine Elsey, and Stephen Elsey; great-grandchild, Jeremy Elsey ; long-time girlfriend, Zula Carroll; two best buddies “Taco” and “Lilly”; motorcycle friends, Dave Keys, Jimmy Keefauver and Buck Trent; and several cousins, nephews and a niece.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Johnson City Medical Center ICU nurses for their loving care.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Gray Cemetery with Pastor John Herdman officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Slagle family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
