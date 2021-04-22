GRAY - Mr. Henry Arthur McNeese, Jr. age 65, Gray, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. McNeese was born in Washington County and the son of the late Henry Arthur McNeese, Sr. & Jessie Greene McNeese. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pat Hutchison, Ann Lyon, Kay Merman and Sarah Greene and two brothers, James McNeese and Bill McNeese.
He retired from the Johnson City Housing Authority with over 40 years of service to the community.
Mr. McNeese loved his family, was a big fan of the Tennessee Vols, New York Yankees and Minnesota Vikings and high school sports.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Karen Graybeal McNeese; sons, Brian Henry McNeese (Paige) and Jesse James McNeese and fiancée Katie Evans; one brother, Bobby Greene (Mattie); sisters, Judy Johnson (Corbett) and Brenda Booth; brothers-in-law, Eddie Hutchison and John Graybeal; granddaughter, Callie James McNeese; mother-in-law, Nila Letterman; sisters-in-law, Leica McElyea (Dave), Michelle Graybeal (Mike) and Effie McNeese; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 pm at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Griffin officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the McNeese family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821