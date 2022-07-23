GRAY - Mr. Harry Dean Shelton, age 87, Gray, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday July, 19, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center, after a head injury from a fall. Harry also battled dementia for about seven years.

Harry was born to Oscar and Violet Chapman Shelton in Shelton Laurel, Madison County, North Carolina on February 10, 1935. The family moved to Washington county, Sulphur Springs Community, in 1942. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1953. For the past 53 years he has resided in the Boones Creek Community.