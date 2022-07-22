GRAY - Mr. Harry Dean Shelton, age 87, Gray, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday July, 19, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center, after a head injury from a fall. Harry also battled dementia for about seven years.
Harry was born to Oscar and Violet Chapman Shelton in Shelton Laurel, Madison County, North Carolina on February 10, 1935. The family moved to Washington county, Sulphur Springs Community, in 1942. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1953. For the past 53 years he has resided in the Boones Creek Community.
Harry proudly served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1964. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1996 after 30 years.
Harry was a faithful member of Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church for over 60 years. He worked on many Church Committees. He was the Chairman and a member of the trustees for several years. He loved working with the United Methodist Men, serving at the Melting Pot as long as he was able. Harry was a member of the Washington County Cattleman’s Association. He loved working on his farm and raising cattle. Harry was a 50-year member of the Rhea Lodge No. 47, Jonesborough, TN.
Harry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bobbie Kindle Shelton, a son, Harry Dean Shelton, II and wife Rebecca, a daughter Beth Shelton Sedam and husband, Charlie; grandchildren, Noah Samuel Sedam, Chelsey Sedam and David Shelton. Step grandchildren, Max Johnson, Candas Wollen, Ronnie Bentley, and Todd Bentley. Several step great grandchildren also survive. Harry is survived by three special nieces, Linda Loyd, Rhonda Brodrick and Sally Johnson.
Harry was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Leonard Shelton, and Alan Shelton, and his sister-in-law Judy Shelton.
The family of Harry would like to express their thanks to all the wonderful care givers of the V.A. Medical Center Home Based Primary Care during the past two years. Thank You Deanna, Ruth, Lorie. Michael, Kristen, Dr. Hayel and Chaplain Holmes, for your wonderful care of Harry. You were always there to see that all his medical needs were met. Also, the family would like to thank the care givers of In Home Health, Daniel, Jackie, Barbara, Cindy and Jamie, who gave exceptional care to Harry and Bobbie.
A Celebration of life will take place at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, TN on Monday July 25, 2022 at 7:00PM. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 prior to the service. Graveside service will take place Tuesday July 26 at Monte Vista Cemetery, Garden of the Gospels at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church Melting Pot Fund.