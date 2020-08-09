Mr. H. Clifford Freeman, Jr., passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
He was born October 3, 1947 in Johnson City, TN to Howard and Mae Freeman.
He was a Christian who loved the Lord and his country. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army. He worked at Rainbow Bakery for 18 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sharon Greer and brother-in-law, Donnie Greer, mother-in-law, Edith Vicars, brother-in-law, Jack Vicars and brother-in-law, Tom Dotson.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 53 years, Brenda Freeman, his children, Mike Freeman (Kim) and Tim Freeman (Treva); sister, Elaine Nichols (Mike); brother, Jerry Freeman (Kay); nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. First Corinthians 15:55-57: “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, August 10, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Wagner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Mike Freeman, Tim Freeman, Charles Rosenbaum, Austin Hyatt, Amber Freeman, Kasey Freeman and Samantha Freeman.
Condolences may be sent to the Freeman family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821