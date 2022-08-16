HERMITAGE - Mr. Gregory Allen Eaves, 64, of Hermitage, TN moved to his Heavenly home on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Nashville VA Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
Greg was born to Jack and Darlene Eaves on January 11, 1958. He grew up in Cedartown, GA, where he developed a love for football, golf, the outdoors and his role as big brother to Jeff and Todd, with whom he made countless memories.
Greg graduated from Cedartown High School in 1976 and went on to attend Georgia Southern University before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1978. As a career Airman, he served our country honorably until his retirement as a Master Sergeant in 1995. After his retirement from the Air Force, Greg's track record of service continued through his time as an employee with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Nashville VA Medical Center, for which he worked until the time of his passing.
As accomplished as he was, Greg's greatest joy was his family. He married the love of his life, Annette Cook Eaves, on September 23, 1980, and together they welcomed a son, Wade, and a daughter, Jessica.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Annette Eaves; his son, Wade Eaves and wife Tylie; his daughter, Jessica Eaves Herbert and husband Kyle; his parents, Jack and Darlene Eaves; his brother Jeff Eaves and wife Sandy; his brother Todd Eaves; his grandsons Camron, Noah, Caleb and Isaac; his uncle Jerry Eaves and wife Laura; his uncle Tom Potts and wife Joyce, as well as a host of other relations and friends.
A public celebration of Greg’s life will take place Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, TN. Visitation will take place from 2:30 - 3:30 pm followed immediately by a memorial service with Pastor Curtis Hurt officiating.
The interment of Greg's cremains will take place during a private ceremony on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Eaves Family.