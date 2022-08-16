HERMITAGE - Mr. Gregory Allen Eaves, 64, of Hermitage, TN moved to his Heavenly home on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Nashville VA Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Greg was born to Jack and Darlene Eaves on January 11, 1958. He grew up in Cedartown, GA, where he developed a love for football, golf, the outdoors and his role as big brother to Jeff and Todd, with whom he made countless memories.

Trending Recipe Video