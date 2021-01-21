JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Gordon Niles White, age 82, Jonesborough, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center with his family by his side.
Mr. White was born on November 6, 1938 in Washington County and a son of the late James Blaine & Rosa Lee Phillips White. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Carolyn Beckett White, brothers, Carl Ray White, Dale White, Mac White, Donald White, and a sister Wanda Lee Dedmond.
He was a member of Union Christian Church.
Mr. White was a United States Army Veteran stationed in Anchorage, Alaska for two years. He retired from TPI Corporation after twenty years of service. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed gardening and canning.
Survivors include three children, Janet White, with whom he had lived with for the last four years along with his granddaughters, Angela White (Kenny), Jonesborough and Daryl White (Teresa), Parrottsville, TN ; grandchildren, Paul Holly, Caroline and Kaitlyn McKee, Blaine Cole White, and one great-grandchild, Nila Faye Holly; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister Todd Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Saturday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Bill Beckett
Memorial donation may be made to St. Jude’s Research Center 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital Jericho Temple, P.O. Box 5508 Kingsport, TN 37663.
