JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Gordon Douglas Hamilton, age 79, passed away Monday, August 1st, 2022. Gordon was a resident of Johnson City, TN., born to George W. Hamilton and Carrie Carder Hamilton in Fordtown, TN. Gordon is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Walter Hamilton; daughter, Amye Carol Hamilton; sister, Jacqueline Mullins and her husband David; brother, Norman Hamilton; sister- in- Law, Joyce Hamilton; along with nieces, nephews, special cousins and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. “Jake” and Carrie Carder Hamilton; in- laws, Marvin “Pop” and Ada Walter; bonus mother in law, Virginia Scott Walter; son, David Scott Hamilton; infant brother, George Hamilton; brothers, Berwyn L. Hamilton and William E. Hamilton; sister, JoAnn H. Holly; brother and sister -in -law, Roy Lee and Judith Robertson; sister’s –in- law, Diane Hamilton and Carol Hamilton.