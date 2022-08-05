JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Gordon Douglas Hamilton, age 79, passed away Monday, August 1st, 2022. Gordon was a resident of Johnson City, TN., born to George W. Hamilton and Carrie Carder Hamilton in Fordtown, TN. Gordon is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Walter Hamilton; daughter, Amye Carol Hamilton; sister, Jacqueline Mullins and her husband David; brother, Norman Hamilton; sister- in- Law, Joyce Hamilton; along with nieces, nephews, special cousins and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. “Jake” and Carrie Carder Hamilton; in- laws, Marvin “Pop” and Ada Walter; bonus mother in law, Virginia Scott Walter; son, David Scott Hamilton; infant brother, George Hamilton; brothers, Berwyn L. Hamilton and William E. Hamilton; sister, JoAnn H. Holly; brother and sister -in -law, Roy Lee and Judith Robertson; sister’s –in- law, Diane Hamilton and Carol Hamilton.
Gordon was a 1962 graduate of Boones Creek High School, where he formed lifelong friendships, he cherished; maintaining close ties for almost 60 years thru Class Reunions, Monthly Gatherings and World Travel.
Gordon was drafted into the Army in 1966. He spent a majority of his time stationed in Darmstadt Germany, where he and members of his army company were able to travel to many European countries. This inspired his love of travel he enjoyed in later life. Cruising and Touring many countries in Europe, the Baltics, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, and Central America were his favorites. He was proud to share his love of travel with his wife and children, taking them on many adventures in all 50 states as well as Canada and Mexico.
Gordon retired from Sprint Telephone Company in 1996, holding various positions during his 38.5-year tenure; starting as a lineman, working in installation and customer service. After many years’ experience, he moved into supervisory and management roles. His favorite experiences were traveling to new service areas to upgrade and install new technology and equipment. After retirement, he maintained friendships with co-workers, attending company functions, Christmas Dinners and special celebrations.
As a member of Marvin’s Chapel UMC, he was involved in numerous Men’s Group and Church activities. Preparing and sharing meals for the men’s breakfasts was his favorite; he became known for his Sausage Gravy. You could also find him “supervising” Apple Butter Making each fall.
Anyone who knew Gordon, knew his love for the game of Golf. After retirement, he spent many hours on golf courses looking for his lost golf balls. He especially loved rooting for his favorite golfers when attending PGA, US Open and Masters Tournaments.
He was an avid ETSU Basketball Fan, holding season tickets for many years as well as traveling to many Southern Conference tournaments. His most favorite memory was attending the NCAA tournament Win over Arizona in Atlanta.
Having grown up farming with his dad and brothers, he continued his love of Gardening and Farming, often working with and helping his brother Bill and nephews Scot and Brian on their farms. If you were lucky you could find him in his own garden where he would proudly share his garden vegetables or canned beets and green beans.
He loved staying busy with Home Improvement projects, often helping his neighbors and family with their own. He especially enjoyed sharing his knowledge of lawn care and landscaping with his neighbors, earning him the distinction of “Mayor” of Wayland Court. One of his favorite activities was taking the neighborhood kids on rides around the yard on his lawnmower.
Mr. Hamilton’s family will celebrate his wonderful life at Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1882 Old Boones Creek Road, Johnson City at 6 pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022, with Rev. Joel Cook and Rev. Ricky Clowers officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm prior to the service. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery Historical Site. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church or Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hamilton Family.