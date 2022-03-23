ERWIN - Mr. Glen Elliott, age 82, Erwin, passed away Tuesday March 22, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.
Glen was a native of Washington County and the son of the late James and Pearl Treadway Elliott. He was also preceded in death by his wife Barbara Keplinger Elliott, siblings, Earnest Elliott, Blain Elliott Raymond Elliott, Virginia Tipton, Frances Berry, Pauline Henley, and Nellie Robintte and son-in-law, Mitchell Bennett.
Glen was of the Christian faith. He was one of the most giving and loving men, helping others even if they didn’t ask.
He was a Machinist, having his own shop, and could fix anything. When no one else could fix it, he could.
He loved his family and loved spending time with them.
Survivors include his three daughters and sons-in-law, Penny and Mike Lowe, Lisa Bennett, Ouita and Chris Lands; grandchildren, Elliott Lowe, Hunter Lowe, Alex Lowe, Kauli Lowe, Josh Bennett (Elizabeth), Jordan Bennett (Casey), Savannah Lands and Ella Lands; great-grandchildren Brayleigh, Raylan, Liliana, Colton and Wyatt; one sister Shirley Elliott and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside was held by the family.
Pallbearers were grandsons, Elliott Lowe, Josh Bennett, Jordan Bennett, Hunter Lowe, Alex Lowe and son-in-law, Chris Lands.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 423-753-3821