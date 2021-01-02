JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Giles “Buddy” Ferguson, age 76, Jonesborough, entered into rest Friday, January 1, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after a courageous battle against Covid-19.
Mr. Ferguson was born in Saltville, VA and the son of the late Stafford & Lou Etta Snead Ferguson. He was also preceded in death by a son, SP4 Mark Ferguson, his siblings, Jo Terry, Doug Ferguson, Doris Stanley and his step-son, Jared Sturm.
Buddy had worked as a Salesman for Rainbo Bakery for over thirty-four years up to his retirement. Buddy was a loving husband and father with great love for his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and for all his many friends he had made, especially his tractor buddies. Being in the Tri-State Antique Tractor Club was one of his greatest pleasures and restoring antique tractors for his friends. He always enjoyed going camping and sitting around a good campfire for hours. Buddy had a soft spot for animals. He loved his Jack Russell, Ivy and his cats, Bear, Spider and Buster.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife, Portia Ferguson, his loving daughter, Lora Hobbs and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Haley Deel (Hunter) Jordan Coats (Hannah), Zack Hobbs and Lyra Hobbs; great-grandchildren, Jaclyn Coats, Norah Deel and Willow Coats; brother, Denton Ferguson (Ann); sister, Jean Collins, Cookie Sikes (Gene); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed & Kathy Matthews and step-son, Tyler Sturm; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors and especially the nurses at Johnson City Medical Center (Covid-19 Ward) for the care and great compassion they have shown to Buddy and his family. All of you are truly heroes in our eyes.
No funeral will be planned at Buddy’s request.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Everyone is requested to wear a mask and social distance. If you have a story about Buddy you may share it at the graveside.
Pallbearers will be family, Hunter Deel, Jeff Hobbs, Zack Hobbs, Jordan Coats, Billy Taylor and Kevin Sikes. Honorary pallbearers will be his tractor buddies and camping buddies, too many to mention but all of you know how much you meant to Buddy.
In lieu of flowers Buddy would have loved for you to make a donation in his memory to the Washington County, Johnson City animal Shelter 3411 N. Roan Street Johnson City, TN 37601. As he had two of his beloved fur-babies, Ivy and Bear, adopted from there.
This obituary is lovingly written by his family.
Please take this disease seriously it can be deadly and take the life of a loved one or even yours God watch over us all.
