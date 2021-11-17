JONESBOROUGH - Mr. George W. Dunbar, age 82, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Mr. Dunbar was born September 7, 1939, in Washington County, TN and the son of the late Ralph & Mayme Gillis Dunbar. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Douglas.
He attended Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Elizabeth Dunbar; son, Scott Dunbar (Dee); step-daughter, Kathy Wallace (David); and a step-son, Richard Murr; a brother and sister; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Friday, November 19, 2021, at Telford Cemetery with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Center 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the Dunbar family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821