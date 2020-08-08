GRAY - Mr. George Kirkland, Gray, passed away Thursday August 6, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Kirkland was a native of Dothan, AL and the son of Willie Frank Glass Kirkland and the late Ben Kirkland. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his son Benjy Kirkland.
Mr. Kirkland retired from Sears as a manger. He was a member of Boone Trail Baptist Church.
Mr. Kirkland enjoyed the beach, gardening and watching Andy Griffith reruns.
Survivors in addition to his mother, include his wife Jeannie Davis Kirkland; children, Abbie Gilbert (Andy), Kimberly Kirkland ( Todd Trego), Clay Kirkland (Tracy), and Zachary Edwards (LaDonna); grandchildren, Mae and Drew Gilbert, Oliver and Miller Trego, Ty and Maddie Kirkland, Mollie, Rory, and Avery Edwards; sister, Martha Shew (Jeff) and brother Gary Kirkland (Pam); and he loved his dog Bella.
All though there is not going to be a service at this time the family would like to list honorary pallbearers, Tracy Teal and Aubrey McElroy.
